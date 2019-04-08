15-year-old stabbed multiple times in Ann Arbor, no arrests made

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Ann Arbor police are investigating a stabbing that happened in a downtown parking structure near Ann Arbor Bank.

The victim was stabbed multiple times and taken to the emergency room at the University of Michigan Hospital, Ann Arbor police said. Detectives are on scene and the search for a suspect is underway.

The victim is undergoing surgery and expected to recover. A preliminary investigation revealed it appears the incident may have been the result of a drug deal that went bad.

