15-year-old stabbed multiple times in Ann Arbor, suspects in custody

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Ann Arbor police are investigating a stabbing that happened in a downtown parking structure near Ann Arbor Bank.

Police said two suspects are in custody but are not being cooperative with police.

The victim was stabbed multiple times and taken to the emergency room at the University of Michigan Hospital, Ann Arbor police said.

The victim is undergoing surgery and expected to recover. A preliminary investigation suggests the incident may have been the result of a drug deal that went bad.

