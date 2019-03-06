17-year-old arrested after items stolen from vehicles in Pittsfield Township

A 17-year-old boy was arrested for stealing items from vehicles. (WDIV)

PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of stealing items, including a handgun, from vehicles in Pittsfield Township, police said.

Officers were called at 4:16 a.m. Wednesday to the 4500 block of Hunt Club Drive for a report that cars were being burglarized.

Police said they saw three men flee east on foot into the Pines of Cloverlane apartment complex. Authorities established a perimeter, and one person was arrested.

The 17-year-old from Ypsilanti is being held at the Washtenaw County Jail pending a review of charges, officials said.

Police collected evidence that might have identified a second person involved in the case, according to authorities.

Residents should lock their vehicles and avoid leaving valuables inside, police said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Pittsfield Township Police Department at 734-822-4958.

