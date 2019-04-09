2 teenagers arrested after 15-year-old stabbed multiple times in Downtown Ann Arbor

The scene of a stabbing in Downtown Ann Arbor. (WDIV)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Ann Arbor police said two teenagers have been arrested after a 15-year-old was stabbed multiple times in a Downtown Ann Arbor parking garage.

Officers were called around 2:05 p.m. Monday to a parking garage in the 500 block of South Fifth Avenue.

A 15-year-old boy was found in the lower level of the parking structure with stab wounds in his leg and back, police said. Officers used a tourniquet to save the boy, police said.

He was taken to the University of Michigan Hospital and it expected to recover, according to officials.

Police believe an attempted robbery led to the stabbing.

The suspected attackers are known to the victim, police said. They are expected to be arraigned Wednesday.

