YPSILANTI, Mich. - A 22-year-old man was shot and killed in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the area of South Huron River Drive and Tuttle Hill Road in Ypsilanti shortly before 11 p.m. Friday, police said.

No arrests have been made, and police are still searching for the shooter. Police said the shooting happened after a pool party Friday night.

