Ann Arbor homicide investigation underway after man found dead in home

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a home Wednesday in Ann Arbor.

According to Lt. Renee Bush, police arrived and started to investigate around 5 p.m. Wednesday on Lillian Road in the area of US-23 and Packard Street.

Police were called to the scene at the request of the fire department who had initally responded for a medical call.

The victim is a man who has not been identified.

Investigators said this is being considered a homicide, but need more information from a planned autopsy. They are calling the death suspicious.

