Ann Arbor man arrested for sexually abusive material involving child, state police say

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - An Ann Arbor man has been arrested in connection with sexually abusive material involving a child, state police said.

Brian Christopher Himlin, 50, is charged with possession of child sexually abusive material and aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material, according to officials.

Michigan State Police troopers said they found several capable devices and evidence during a search of Himlin's home.

If convicted, Himlin faces up to four years in prison for the first charge and up to 10 years in prison for the second charge.

Himlin was arraigned Friday and released on a person recognizance bond, officials said.

