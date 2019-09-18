Ann Arbor man killed, another hurt in shooting sparked by argument in Ypsilanti, police say

The scene of an Ypsilanti shooting on Sept. 17, 2019, that left one Ann Arbor man dead and another injured. (WDIV)

YPSILANTI, Mich. - An Ann Arbor man was killed and another was seriously injured in a shooting sparked by an argument near the Eastern Michigan University campus in Ypsilanti, police said.

Officers were called around 9:20 p.m. Tuesday to the 500 block of West Cross Street in Ypsilanti.

Police found two Ann Arbor men, ages 31 and 30, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to authorities.

Officers said there was an argument between several people at the location, which led to shots being fired.

The 31-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

Authorities took the 30-year-old man to St. Joseph Hospital, where he is in critical condition, according to medical officials.

There is no further threat to the community, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ypsilanti police at 734-482-9847 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Here's video from the shooting scene:

