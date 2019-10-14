Ann Arbor police: 1 arrested, 2 wanted for armed robbery of marijuana dispensary

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Ann Arbor police are investigating an armed robbery at a medical marijuana dispensary on Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded to a call for an armed robbery situation at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday at Bloom City Club, a medical cannabis facility near Water Hill, on Miller Avenue and Spring Street.

Here's the info from Ann Arbor PD:

Witnesses advised that three subjects, one armed with a firearm, entered into the store and demanded money. An undisclosed amount of money was given to the suspects and they fled on foot.

While fleeing, one of the store employees began to follow at a distance. The suspect armed with the firearm then fired three shots as he was running from the store, no one was struck.

The three suspects became separated in their attempt to flee and two suspects took off on foot while the third entered into a sedan and left the area northbound on Spring St.

The armed suspect was located by patrol officers in the area and was taken into custody without incident. The firearm was recovered.

The Ann Arbor Police Department are still attempting to identify and locate the other two suspects.

The first suspect still at large is a black male, 5'9" – 5'11", 190 lbs, wearing a dark hoodie with white and black checkers, dark sunglasses, torn blue jeans, black shoes, and a black baseball cap with a brown bull.

The second suspect still at large is a black male, 5'7" – 5'9", 190 lbs, wearing a dark hoodie, dark sunglasses, blue jeans, and white and black shoes.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of the these two subjects should contact the Ann Arbor Police Tip Line at 734.794.6939 or contact Detective Iverson at 734.794.6930 ext. 49321

An attorney for Bloom City Club, Allison B. Ireton of Huron Valley Law Associates, applauded the police response to the situation. "The police response was swift and we are so grateful for their diligent pursuit of the robber. They were truly remarkable."

Robin Schneider, executive director of the Michigan Cannabis Industry Association, said Bloom handled the situation perfectly.

"Provisioning Centers are regulated by the state of Michigan and are required to have specific security equipment and procedures in place. Bloom is in compliance with all state required security and handled this situation perfectly keeping all of their employees and customers safe. While robberies of retail establishments in general are common we are not seeing Provisioning Centers being targeted at a higher rate than any other type of retail business."

