Ann Arbor police: Certain neighborhoods heavily targeted during rash of thefts from vehicles

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Ann Arbor police said certain neighborhoods are being heavily targeted during a recent uptick in thefts from vehicles throughout the city.

Police said they have taken numerous reports of larceny from vehicles this year that include someone entering unlocked vehicles, rummaging through their contents and grabbing change or personal property.

Officials said the thefts are happening every day of the week but are more prevalent from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Authorities said the Burns Park, Northside Broadway/Riverside, Old West Side, West Park/Miller, Haisley/Veterans Park, Mack/Sunset, North Central, Old Fourth Ward and South Central neighborhoods have been heavily targeted.

There has been an increase in recent incidents near the Argo Park and Long Shore Drive area within the Broadway/Riverside neighborhood between 3 a.m. and 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. and 8 p.m., according to authorities.

Police said people are stealing money, purses, wallets, bags, identification cards, credit and debit cards, gift cards, laptops, iPads, cellphones, knives, prescription drugs, eyewear, shoes, clothing, tools, musical instruments, camping and recreational equipment and more.

Ann Arbor police are asking residents to take extra time to make sure vehicles are locked. Residents should also remove all money and personal property when leaving vehicles unattended, police said.

Anyone who is a victim of a crime is asked to call Ann Arbor police at 734-994-2911 or 911 for emergencies.

Here are some tips from Ann Arbor police to prevent thefts from vehicles:

Always lock all your doors.

Do not leave your car running and unattended.

Do not leave windows down or sunroofs open.

Park in safe, well-lit areas.

Do not leave personal items or valuables in plain view inside a vehicle.

If you must leave personal items in a vehicle, make sure they are out of sight and record the serial numbers of the valuables.

Do not move valuables to the trunk in public view.

Do not hide spare keys inside or outside your vehicle.

Install an anti-theft device or vehicle alarm.

