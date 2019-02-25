Ann Arbor police: Fugitive surrenders after barricading himself in basement

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Ann Arbor police were able to arrest a "dangerous fugitive" who barricaded himself in a basement early Monday morning.

Ann Arbor PD posted info to Twitter:

While you were sleeping: last night officers attempted to serve an arrest warrant on a dangerous fugitive in the 3400 block of Eli. They determined suspect was barricading himself in the basement of the home, so Washtenaw Metro SWAT and Crisis Negotiation Team were activated.

After several hours of work by negotiators and SWAT team members, the suspect was convinced to peacefully surrender himself. We are thankful for the highly skilled members of these multijurisdictional units.

Their training and interdepartmental cooperation paid off in their handling of a situation in bitterly cold weather. Because of teamwork like this, we are able to help keep the citizens of Ann Arbor safe and bring potentially dangerous situations to a safe conclusion.

The person has not yet been identified by police.

