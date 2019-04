The victim was taken to a hospital, Ann Arbor police said. The search for a suspect is underway.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Ann Arbor police are investigating a non-fatal stabbing that happened in a downtown parking structure near Ann Arbor Bank.

