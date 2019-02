ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Police responded to the report of a stabbing Wednesday morning in the 600 block of North Maple Road in Ann Arbor.

Ann Arbor police have arrested a man in his late 20s in connection to the stabbing, which happened around 4 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police said the victim and suspect know each other and the incident was not random. The condition of the victim is not known.

