ANN ARBOR, Mich. - A man is in police custody after his father was killed Saturday night at a home in Ann Arbor.

Police said a 66-year-old man was killed during an altercation with his 30-year-old son at a home on Watershed Drive near Huron Parkway and Glazier Way.

A woman and the 30-year-old man both called police.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday to determine a cause of death.

No other information is available at this time.

