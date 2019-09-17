Ann Arbor police: Man sexually assaulted child in middle school during parent meeting

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Ann Arbor police said a man sexually assaulted a child in a middle school during a parent meeting Sept. 9.

Police said Johnathan Green convinced a child to come with him to a different area of Scarlett Middle School during a Parent Teacher Student Organization meeting, where he sexually assaulted the child.

The child told their parents what happened.

Police said Green doesn't have children, and they're not sure if he's a school employee.

Green is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 13, second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person under 13, unlawful imprisonment and children accosting for immoral purposes.

A spokesperson with Ann Arbor Public Schools released this statement: "Since this is a criminal matter, all questions should be directed to the Ann Arbor Police Department. The district is cooperating fully with the police as they investigate what occurred."

