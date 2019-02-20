Ann Arbor police: Woman arrested in connection to stabbing on North Maple Road

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Police responded to the report of a stabbing Wednesday morning in the 600 block of North Maple Road in Ann Arbor.

Ann Arbor police have arrested a woman in connection to the stabbing, which happened around 4 a.m. on Wednesday.

The victim is a man in his mid- to late 20s, police said. He is expected to survive.

Police said the victim and suspect know each other and the incident was not random.

The woman is expected to be arraigned Thursday, police said.

