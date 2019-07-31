Arrest made in connection with homicide of man found dead inside Ann Arbor home

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Police have made an arrest in connection with the homicide of a man found dead inside a home in Ann Arbor.

Police said the "suspicious death" happened around 5 p.m. Feb. 20 at a home on Lillian Road near Packard Road and U.S. 23.

The victim was identified as Richard Fortune, 71.

Officers had been monitoring the home that night when firefighters were called there for a medical emergency. When they arrived, they called police to the scene.

Neighbors said Fortune was generous and loved flowers. They said he would set up flower vases outside his house for people to take home.

"He was a chrysanthemum fanatic," a neighbor said. "He had a greenhouse, dahlias."

Police said an autopsy confirmed this as a homicide case.

