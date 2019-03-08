Driver arrested after crashing full speed into stopped police car in Ann Arbor, officials say

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - A driver was arrested Friday in Ann Arbor after crashing at full speed into the back of a police car and injuring an officer, authorities said.

The incident happened at 2:30 a.m. Friday on Packard Street near Brookwood Place.

Police said an officer was conducting a traffic stop on the side of the road when a driver crashed at full speed into the back of the patrol vehicle.

The officer was taken to a hospital with bumps and bruises and released, according to officials.

An Ann Arbor police vehicle that was struck on March 8, 2019. (WDIV)

The driver was taken into custody, police said.

Nobody else was injured.

"Please remember to slow down and move over when you encounter stopped emergency vehicles," an Ann Arbor police official said in a Facebook post. "It's not just the law, it's common sense. We want all of our officers to be able to go home safe at the end of their shift. If you are going out this weekend, please remember to use a sober driver and watch out for stopped emergency vehicles."

