Man accused of luring child to another area of Ann Arbor middle school for sex act

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - A man is accused of luring a child under 13 years old to another area of an Ann Arbor middle school during a parent-teacher meeting to perform a sex act, according to authorities.

Jonathan James Green is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct, second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person under 13, unlawful imprisonment and accosting a child for immoral purposes.

Police said Green convinced a child to go to another area of Scarlett Middle School with him. Once there, he performed an illegal sex act with the child, officials said.

The child told a parent, and the parent called police, authorities said.

Officials said Green is not believed to have any association with the school.

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.