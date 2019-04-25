Man arrested, charged after Ann Arbor carjacking with children in car

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Bertel Gibbs was arraigned Thursday morning on charges of carjacking, unlawful imprisonment and fleeing and eluding police.

He was charged in connection with an Ann Arbor carjacking Feb. 27 that led to a police chase while two children and another passenger were still in the vehicle.

ORIGINAL STORY: Thief carjacks driver in Ann Arbor, leads police chase with 2 children in car

According to authorities, Ann Arbor police officers were executing a search warrant at a home when Gibbs walked in. They said he led from the location, found a car that had been left running at a nearby gas station and drove off in it. Police said a man and two children, ages 2 and 4, were inside the car.

Ann Arbor police pursued the car onto eastbound I-94, reaching speeds of more than 100 mph. Officers tried to catch up to the car on, but lost sight of it.

UPDATE: Man escapes Ann Arbor police after leading 100 mph chase in stolen car

Gibbs was taken into custody Wednesday. He's expected to return to court May 2.

