Man charged with killing 71-year-old found dead inside Ann Arbor home

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - A man has been charged in connection with the homicide of a man found dead inside a home in Ann Arbor.

Christopher Cheatham, 25, was arrested Wednesday in the death of 71-year-old Richard Fortune.

Police said the "suspicious death" happened around 5 p.m. Feb. 20 at a home on Lillian Road near Packard Road and U.S. 23.

Cheatham is charged with homicide -- open murder -- statutory short form; three counts of stealing/retaining a financial transaction device without consent; illegal use/sale of a financial transaction device; and two counts of receiving and concealing stolen property worth less than $200.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Aug. 8.

Officers had been monitoring the home that night when firefighters were called there for a medical emergency. When they arrived, they called police to the scene.

Neighbors said Fortune was generous and loved flowers. They said he would set up flower vases outside his house for people to take home.

"He was a chrysanthemum fanatic," a neighbor said. "He had a greenhouse, dahlias."

Police said an autopsy confirmed this as a homicide case.

