ANN ARBOR, Mich. - A man was charged in connection with sexually assaulting a student inside an Ann Arbor middle school.

UPDATE: Jonathan Green charged in case

It happened at Scarlett Middle School, which was open for a parent-teacher meeting.

It's believed the man has no association with the school.

More information is expected to be released on Tuesday.

