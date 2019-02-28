Man escapes Ann Arbor police after leading 100 mph chase in stolen car with 2 young children inside

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - A man escaped Ann Arbor police officers after walking in on them executing a searching warrant at a home, fleeing on foot, stealing a car with two young children inside and leading officers on a 100 mph chase, according to authorities.

Officials from the Ann Arbor Police Department, Michigan State Police, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Michigan Department of Corrections were executing a search warrant around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday at a home in the 3500 block of South State Street, police said.

During the search, a man tried to walk into the home, saw law enforcement officials inside and fled on foot, according to officials.

The man fled north from the home and ran into the parking lot of the Mobil gas station in the 3200 block of South State Street, police said.

A running car was parked near the entrance of the gas station, and the man opened the driver's side door and drove off, police said. A man and two children, ages 2 and 4, were inside the car, according to authorities.

Ann Arbor police pursued the car onto eastbound I-94, reaching speeds over 100 mph. Officers tried to catch up to the car on I-94, but lost sight of it.

The car exited the highway and went into a neighborhood east of Ann Arbor, police said.

The man got out of the car and fled on foot, police said.

None of the passengers in the car were hurt, according to officials.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ann Arbor Police Department tip line at 734-794-6939 or email tips@a2gov.org.

