Man's suspicious death at Ann Arbor home ruled homicide, police say

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - The death of an Ann Arbor man who was found inside his own home has been ruled a homicide, according to police.

Richard Fortune, 71, was found by first responders Wednesday night at a home on Lillian Road in the area of Packard Road and U.S. 23.

Fortune's house, which was once known for its beautiful flower displays, is now the site of a homicide investigation.

"Oh God, he was beautiful," a neighbor said. "I don't know what happened."

Neighbors said Fortune was a good man with an appreciation for flowers.

"He was a chrysanthemum fanatic," a neighbor said. "He loved chrysanthemums, and he had a little greenhouse and he would store them -- chrysanthemums and dahlias."

Fortune shared his love of flowers with the community, leaving flower vases outside his house for neighbors to pick up.

"He put them on the curb and he put water in them and you would take them out of the vase and take them home," a neighbor said.

Residents were startled to find police monitoring the neighborhood for the second day in a row.

Firefighters were first called to the house on a medical call. When they arrived, they called police for backup.

Officers collected evidence from the house and believe Fortune was killed.

It's still early in the investigation, so police aren't releasing many details about how Fortune died. They're interviewing several people, trying to track down suspects.

