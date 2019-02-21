Murder investigation underway after man found dead inside Ann Arbor home

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - A murder investigation is underway after a man was found dead Wednesday inside an Ann Arbor home.

Police said the "suspicious death" happened on Lillian Road near Packard Road and U.S. 23.

Officers have been monitoring the home since Wednesday night, when firefighters were called to the home for a medical emergency. When they arrived, they called police to the scene.

Nothing is being ruled out at this point, and police are investigating the case as a possible homicide.

Neighbors said the man was generous and loved flowers. They said he would set up flower vases outside his house for people to take home.

"He was a chrysanthemum fanatic," a neighbor said. "He had a greenhouse, dahlias."

Police are waiting for autopsy results to determine the cause of the man's death.

