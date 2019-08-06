Police: Driver was drunk in wrong-way M-14 crash that killed 3 near Ann Arbor

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. - A wrong-way driver who caused a crash that killed herself and the wife and daughter of a University of Wisconsin basketball coach near Ann Arbor was drunk, police said, citing a toxicology report.

Authorities said Samantha Winchester was driving west in the eastbound lanes of M-14 near Ford Road just outside Ann Arbor around 2 a.m. May 25.

Winchester crashed into a vehicle with four people inside.

Howard Moore, 48, an assistant basketball coach for the University of Wisconsin, and his son, 13, survived the collision. Moore's wife, 46, and daughter, 9, were killed in the crash, according to authorities.

Winchester, 23, of Ann Arbor, was also killed.

Moore's daughter and Winchester died at the scene of the crash, police said. Officials said Moore's wife was taken off life support later that day.

Moore and his son were treated at the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor. Police said the Moore family's dog also died in the crash.

A third vehicle was involved, and the driver of that vehicle was treated for minor injuries, officials said.

Moore returned home after two weeks at the University of Michigan Hospital, according to Wisconsin officials.

"Howard will now be moving to a long-term care and rehabilitation facility to continue the focus on his recovery and health," UW officials said in a statement. "He will not coach during the upcoming 2019-20 season."

It was announced last month that Moore suffered cardiac arrest while on an ambulance to a hospital. School officials said he will not return to coaching this year.

