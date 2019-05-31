Police investigate report of sexual assault at Skyline High School in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Police are investigating a report of sexual assault at Skyline High School in Ann Arbor.

Authorities are not releasing any additional information about the case because of the ages of those involved, police said.

"Student safety is always the top priority in the Ann Arbor Public Schools," the district said in a statement. "To protect the privacy of all students we can not comment on any incident under investigation, however AAPS follows district, state, and federal requirements in reporting any allegations of sexual assault."

Officers did confirm there is an ongoing investigation.

