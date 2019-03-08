Police investigating possible arson at Ann Arbor business

The fire is believed to be intentional as forced entry to the business was seen.

ANN ARBOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police are investigating a possible case of arson that happened at a business located in the 5600 block of Plymouth Road.

On Monday at around 11:30 p.m., deputies responded to the location to assist the Superior Fire Department with a fire. While the investigation is ongoing, the fire is believed to have been intentionally set, as forced entry to the business was seen and the ATM and cash register appeared to have been tampered with, police said.

