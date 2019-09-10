Police: Man tried to murder wife for breaking up fight between him, family member near Ann Arbor

NORTHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A man tried to murder his wife for defusing a fight between him and another family member in the Ann Arbor area, according to authorities.

Scott William Sharp, 27, got into an argument Aug. 30 with a family member at a home on Nollar Road in Northfield Township, just north of Ann Arbor, police said.

Sharp retrieved a gun and fired several shots at his wife after she tried to defuse the situation, officials said.

Nobody was injured in the shooting, according to authorities.

Police said Sharp drove away from the area and was believed to have been heading to the Wixom or Novi area.

Police from Northfield Township and Novi, along with state troopers, took Sharp into custody without further incident, officials said.

He is charged with assault with intent to murder, assault with a dangerous weapon and malicious destruction of property less than $200.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.