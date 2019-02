WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. - Police are investigating after someone painted a racial slur on a Ypsilanti Township resident's garage, officials said.

The Washetenaw County Sheriff's Department is investigating. Deputies responded to the home after receving a report of damage to the propery Thursday at 5:30 a.m.

Police do not have a suspect yet, according to officials.



