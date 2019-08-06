Police: Woman arrested for stealing purse from 93-year-old in Pittsfield Township parking lot

PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A Garden City woman was arrested for stealing a purse from a 93-year-old in a Pittsfield Township parking lot, according to authorities.

Police said the incident happened at 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the 3000 block of Packard Road in Pittsfield Township.

A 93-year-old woman was in the parking lot of a business when someone approached and pulled her purse off her shoulder, officials said.

The purse thief got in a vehicle and fled the parking lot, according to authorities.

The 93-year-old was not injured, police said.

Investigators identified the alleged purse thief as a 31-year-old Garden City woman. She was arrested and taken to the Washtenaw County Jail pending arraignment, officials said.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call Pittsfield Township police at 734-822-4911.

