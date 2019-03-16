Potential active shooter reported on University of Michigan campus turns out to be popping balloons

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office has reported the active shooting situation was a false alarm caused by residents popping balloons.

Authorities said the commotion was caused by teenagers who were popping balloons at Mason Hall on State Street.

The University of Michigan sent out a Run-Hide-Fight alert Saturday during the chaos.

There were reports that the Bell Tower Hotel was also on lockdown.

A representative with the University of Michigan said there's no apparent active threat to the community and the investigation is ongoing.

UM ALERT UPDATE There does not appear to be an active threat to the community. DPSS continues to investigate. Continue to stay clear of area. — U-M DPSS (@umichdpss) March 16, 2019

