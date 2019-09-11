Racist graffiti sprayed on doors to Ann Arbor home

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Someone defaced homes with racist graffiti and images of genitalia Monday in the 3300 block of Braeburn Circle in Ann Arbor.

A racial slur was sprayed on the doors of one of the University Townhouses Cooperative buildings. Other structures had images of genitalia drawn on them.

Ann Arbor police said they are investigating these crimes and believe they are connected. Investigators are checking for video.

