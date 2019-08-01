Shooter still at large after 22-year-old killed at Ypsilanti Township pool party

The site of a fatal shooting in Ypsilanti Township on July 26, 2019. (WDIV)

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police are still searching for the person who shot and killed a 22-year-old man at a pool party in Ypsilanti Township.

Deputies with the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office were called around 8:05 p.m. Friday to a home in the 8700 block of Spinnaker Way in Ypsilanti Township.

Police said they found Andre Smith, 22, of Ypsilanti Township, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead, medical officials said.

The shooting happened during a gathering at the Ford Lake Apartment Complex near the pool area, police said.

Shots were exchanged between several people, but Smith was the only one struck by a bullet, according to authorities.

Several witnesses from the pool and the surrounding area spoke with police. Deputies said the motive for the shooting and the people responsible are still unknown.

Anyone with information that could help identify the people involved is asked to call the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office at 734-973-7711 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

