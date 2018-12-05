Shooters with multiple guns fire 25 shots from car during Ann Arbor murder attempt, police say

Police said shots were fired from this blue Ford Focus in an attempted murder in Ann Arbor. (WDIV)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Authorities are still searching for the shooters who fired at least 25 shots from a car during an attempted murder in Ann Arbor last month, officials said.

The incident happened Nov. 24 in the 2800 block of Marshall Street, police said.

At least 25 shots were fired at the target from multiple guns, according to authorities. The shots came from a blue Ford Focus.

Multiple vehicles and an occupied home were struck by bullets, police said.

Witnesses told police the Focus was speeding away and crashed less than a block from the shooting scene. The occupants fled the crash scene on foot, according to officials.

A cash reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.