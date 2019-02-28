Thief carjacks driver in Ann Arbor, leads police chase with 2 children in car

A thief carjacked a driver in Ann Arbor and led a police chase, officials said. (WDIV)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - A thief carjacked a driver in Ann Arbor and led a police chase with two children and another passenger still in the vehicle, authorities said.

The carjacking took play around 10:45 p.m. in the 3200 block of South State Street, police said.

Police pursued the vehicle to the West Willow neighborhood in Ypsilanti Township, where the driver fled on foot, according to officials.

The two children and the passenger were not injured, police said.

Authorities are searching for the thief.

