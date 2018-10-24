University of Michigan assistant gymnastics coach resigns after public sex arrest

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - An assistant gymnastics coach at the University of Michigan has resigned after being arrested for having sex in public.

Scott Vetere, 39, was arrested Oct. 8 in the parking lot of an Ann Arbor apartment complex.

The apartment complex is 2 miles away from the University of Michigan, but what happened there two weeks ago is causing headaches for the school.

Vetere resigned after the university opened up an investigation into his allegedly inappropriate involvement with an 18-year-old U of M female student.

Ann Arbor police said they were called around 9 a.m. Oct. 8 to the Hidden Valley Club Apartments, where they found a dark blue Nissan Altima in front of the building.

The car's windows were fogged up, and it was parked but not stationary, police said.

Officers knocked on the window and found two people naked and having sex in the backseat. They waited for the couple to put on clothes and then issued tickets to both for misdemeanor disorderly conduct and indecent or obscene conduct in public, according to authorities.

The apartment complex isn't far from the University of Michigan gymnastics practice facility.

Ann Arbor police haven't released any information about the 18-year-old woman and won't say whether she was a gymnastics team member.

Vetere has a long history with the university. He was a gymnast on the 1999 national championship team and was awarded the U of M Male Athlete of the Year honor in 2000. He later coached on the men's gymnastics team and is credited with numerous recruiting successes with champion athletes, officials said.

Vetere left the school to work for an accounting firm as a recruiter. He returned last year to work with the women's gymnastics team.

It's unclear if Vetere went to the apartment complex because the female student lived there or because it was a convenient place to work.

Vetere is married and has three small children, according to officials.

