University of Michigan issues crime alert after armed robbery near Diag

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - The University of Michigan issued a public safety crime alert Thursday morning after an armed robbery was reported on campus.

Here's the info from U-M DPSS:

Location: Diag near West Hall Arch (near intersection of South and East University Ave.)

Date: November 1, 2018, at about 2:00 a.m.

Summary: A Boober Tours (bicycle taxi) driver was providing a ride to four individuals. They were overheard saying they had no money to pay for the ride. The driver stopped and suspect No.1 brandished a handgun. Money and a blanket were taken. The suspects fled north on the Diag.

Suspects:

Suspect #1: White or light-skinned black male, between 18-21 years of age. Last seen wearing a Piston's hat, red zip-up sweater, green coat, torn acid-washed jeans and light brown boots.

Suspect #2: Black male, 18-21 years of age, short dreadlocks. Last seen wearing a red shirt with a toy bandoleer over left shoulder, black pants, light-colored shoes and a white baseball hat. The stolen leopard print blanket was draped over his shoulders.

Suspect #3: White male, 18-21 years of age, short dark hair, short beard. Last seen wearing a sleeveless brown coat, black tank top, black pants and black shoes with white soles and a wrestling belt.

Suspect #4: White male, 18-21 years of age, short beard. Last seen wearing a blue jacket with white zippers, beige baseball cap, dark colored jeans and white shoes.

If you have any information, please contact the: UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN DIVISION OF PUBLIC SAFETY AND SECURITY at (734)763-1131

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.