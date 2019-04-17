University of Michigan police issue alert about Ann Arbor home invasion

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - The University of Michigan Division of Public Safety and Security issued an alert about a home invasion Tuesday.

Authorities said an unknown man entered an unlocked off-campus home in the 1000 block of E. Ann Street just after 10 a.m. When the resident returned home, the person ran from the house and didn't take anything.

Police said the resident described the man as black with a goatee or beard. He is in his early 20s and stands about 5 feet, 8 inches to 6 feet, 1 inch tall. He was last seen wearing a heavy black Carhart coat and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Division of Public Safety and Security at 734-763-1131

or the Ann Arbor Police Department Tip Line at 734-794-6939 or submit tips online at tips@a2gov.org.

