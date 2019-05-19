Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office investigate 9-year-old boy shot in neck in Superior Township

Police investigating after a 9-year-old boy was shot in Superior Township on May 18, 2019. (WDIV)

SUPERIOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 9-year-old boy is in critical but stable condition after he was shot in the neck with a small caliber gun Saturday morning at a home near the border of Superior Township and Ypsilanti.

ORIGINAL STORY: 9-year-old shot in neck at Superior Township apartment complex, police say

According to authorities, the shooting happened at about 11 a.m. at the Sycamore Meadows apartment complex off MacArthur Boulevard. The child was rushed to University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor.

The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office believes the shooting was accidental.

The investigation is ongoing.

