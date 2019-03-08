Woman accused of stealing wallet at Ann Arbor gym, using credit card at Briarwood Mall

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - A woman stole a wallet from an Ann Arbor gym earlier this week and used the victim's credit card to make several purchases at Briarwood Mall, according to police.

Officials said the woman in the photos above went into a locker Tuesday at the LA Fitness at 115 North Maple Road.

She took someone's wallet and went to Briarwood Mall, where she was seen making purchases with the stolen credit card, according to police.

Anyone who can identify the woman is asked to call the Ann Arbor Police Department at 734-794-6930, extension 49318.

