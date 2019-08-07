Woman charged with stealing purse from 93-year-old in Pittsfield Township parking lot

PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A Garden City woman has been charged with stealing a purse from a 93-year-old woman in a Pittsfield Township parking lot, according to authorities.

Police said the incident happened at 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the 3000 block of Packard Road in Pittsfield Township.

The 93-year-old woman was in the parking lot of a business when Alyssa Schmidt, 31, of Garden City, approached and pulled her purse off her shoulder, officials said.

Schmidt got in a vehicle and fled the parking lot, according to authorities.

The 93-year-old was not injured, police said.

Investigators identified Schmidt, arrested her and took her to the Washtenaw County Jail.

She was arraigned Wednesday on one count of larceny from a person, a 10-year felony, and three counts of stealing/retaining a financial transaction device without consent, a four-year felony.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call Pittsfield Township police at 734-822-4911.

