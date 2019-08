An Ann Arbor water treatment plant trespassing suspect on July 25, 2019. (WDIV)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Police are searching for a woman who was caught on video sneaking into a water treatment plant in Ann Arbor.

The incident happened around 7:45 p.m. July 25 at the plant located at 919 Sunset Road in Ann Arbor, police said.

Authorities are calling the incident "suspicious" and want to identify the woman.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ann Arbor police at 734-794-6930.

