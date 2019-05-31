Ypsilanti carjacking suspects taken into custody in Nebraska, car recovered

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A woman in Ypsilanti Township had her car stolen at about 2 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Elder Street and Highland Court.

According to authorities, the victim listed her vehicle for sale on Craigslist, received a response from someone interested in the vehicle and agreed to meet at a location on First Street. The woman arrived at the agreed location and was met by the man she was in contact with and a woman.

The victim told police the man and woman asked to test drive the vehicle. During the drive, the man produced a handgun and forced the victim out of the vehicle.

The vehicle was recovered Wednesday in Nebraska and the man and woman were taken into custody.

