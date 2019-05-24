Ypsilanti Township man stabbed in neck, police seek suspect

Police are looking for a suspect after a man was stabbed in Pittsfield Township on May 24, 2019. (WDIV)

PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police are asking for the public's assistance after a man from Ypsilanti Township was stabbed just before noon Friday.

According to authorities, police officers and fire crews responded to reports of a stabbing in the 4000 block of Washtenaw Avenue. Police located a 21-year-old man who had been stabbed in the neck and back. After speaking to witnesses and the victim, police determined the victim and another man got into a verbal argument inside the business which then continued outside of the business. The suspect then stabbed the victim and fled in a blue Ford Fusion.

Police don't think the victim and suspect knew each other. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pittsfield Township Police Department at 734-822-4958.

