Ypsilanti Township man taken into custody after accidentally killing wife, police say

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 30-year-old man was taken into custody Thursday for fatally shooting his wife after mistaking her for an intruder.

According to the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office, the man woke up in the night and believed there was an intruder in the home. Police said he grabbed his weapon, saw a person in the bedroom doorway and fired shots, fatally wounding his wife.

The house is in the 600 block of Desoto Avenue.

Authorities said a 2-year-old and 4-year-old were in the home at the time of the shooting.

The Sheriff's Office said it believes the shooting was an accident but the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office at 734-973-7711.

