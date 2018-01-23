Ann Arbor cull: More than 70 deer killed so far

City officials hope to kill significantly more deer this year

ANN ARBOR - According to city officials, more than 70 deer have been killed in the third annual cull.

This was the latest figure as of Jan. 17, and by this week, those numbers are expected to rise.

It's the most comprehensive and ambitious cull yet, with officials citing car accidents and public and private property disturbances as the reason for the hunt.

The cull began Jan. 8 and ends Jan. 31, with contracted sharpshooters from White Buffalo Inc. tasked with killing 250-350 deer. In the past two years combined, a total of 156 deer were killed.



A map tracking the deer population in Ann Arbor (Photo: City of Ann Arbor)

Browse a series of graphs created by the city showing statistics about deer management here.

White Buffalo carried out 19 sterilizations of does earlier this month with the help of civilian volunteers, down from 54 sterilizations carried out last year.

The animal rights group Friends of Ann Arbor Wildlife and Nature, or FAAWN, collected over 2,000 signatures on a petition to stop the killings.

FAAWN activists have reportedly been showing up at kill sites shouting: "Save the deer!" and "Stop the shoot!"

On Jan. 8, the first day of the cull, protesters stood outside City Hall with illuminated signs that read "Save the deer."

At 7 p.m. Thursday at University of Michigan, Dr. Bernd Blossey, associate professor at Cornell University, will speak about deer management in a lecture called "The Impact and Management of White-tailed Deer in our Neighborhoods."

For more information on his lecture, click here.

