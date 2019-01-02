Ann Arbor deer cull begins: Here are the park closures to know about

ANN ARBOR - The city of Ann Arbor began its annual deer cull Tuesday, and it will last through Jan. 27.

In November, the city's contractor, White Buffalo, carried out surgical sterilizations of six female deer in Wards 1 and 2.

Lethal activities began Tuesday, with the city approving the removal of up to 150 deer for the 2019 winter season. These activities will be taking place in nature areas, city-selected private parcels, private and public land, as well as designated city of Ann Arbor parks, including:

Barton Nature Area (only the Foster area north of Warrington Drive)

Bird Hills Nature Area

Cedar Bend/Island Park

Foxfire West Nature Area

Huron Parkway/Braun nature areas

Leslie Park Golf Course

Leslie Woods Nature Area

Narrow Gauge Way Nature Area

Oakwoods Nature Area

South Pond Nature Area (only the area in the vicinity of the NAP office at 3875 E. Huron River Dr.)

The parks listed will be closed every day now through Jan. 27 from 3 p.m. to midnight to ensure the safety of residents.



(Credit: City of Ann Arbor)

The city is awaiting authorization from the University of Michigan to close Nichols Arboretum on Jan. 7, 14 and 17 from 3 p.m. to midnight. Concordia University Ann Arbor properties will also be closed during this time for deer management.

According to the city:

"Sharpshooting will not occur from a moving vehicle, but may occur from a parked vehicle. Sharpshooting will occur by the city's contractor on city-selected, privately owned parcels subject to the owner's consent and in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations. Residents can continue with their normal daily routines since all deer management activities will occur on private property only. Unauthorized trespassing is not permitted and will be subject to enforcement action."

Signs are now posted in and around closed parks, nature areas and university properties affected by the cull. Residents living near active shooting areas have been informed via postcard.

To learn more, visit the city's deer management site.

For questions, contact deermanagement@a2gov.org or call the deer hotline at 734-794-6295.​

