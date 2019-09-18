Ann Arbor Distilling Co. unveiling rebranded Arbor Season Gin on Friday

The new bottles and labels will be unveiled on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. Photo | Ann Arbor Distilling Co.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - This Friday Ann Arbor Distilling Co. will reveal its rebranded season gin at an equinox party at its downtown tasting room from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The relaunched seasonal line of gins will be repackaged in a new, taller bottle with bolder labels containing more information about each gin.

In a recent press release, the distillery said that the move driving the rebranding was to create a more noticeable shelf presence.



"We noticed our Seasonal Gins were having trouble competing with other gins on the store shelves and in restaurants. They all look fantastic in our tasting room grouped together, but standing alone against the competition, the labels were a bit harder to read and sort of got lost in the shuffle," said Robert Cleveland, A2DC's managing director.

✉ Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

The new Arbor Seasonal Gin bottles will be taller and thinner with bolder labels, a move that also reduces the amount of materials needed in their creation. The change in bottle also makes the seasonal gins easier to handle.

Although the labels are changing, the iconic black tree on A2DC's bottle will still be on the back label with the front labels containing more information about the various gins and their flavor profiles.

"The key drive behind our gin variants is choice. Most people think gin is just the traditional juniper-forward London Dry style, ​​and we have that ​in our​ Arbor Winter Gin​," Cleveland said.



"But the other three seasons are very different, giving folks who aren't that enthusiastic about a Bombay-style gin several alternatives. These labels do a better job illustrating that."

Ann Arbor Distilling Co.'s Arbor Spring Gin is more floral in nature while the Arbor Summer Gin contains more notes of fresh produce and pairs with fruits and vegetables. The company's Arbor Fall Gin reflects the autumn season by being more savory and warming.

Ann Arbor Distilling Co. is at 220 Felch St.

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.