Ann Arbor District Library offers out-of-this world programming in April

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Everyone knows that the Ann Arbor District Library offers some of the best community programming. Every month a plethora of programs are offered, for free, to anyone wanting to participate.

Here are nine of our top picks for programs offered by our friends at AADL in April.

April 4 - 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. - Downtown branch, 4th floor

Kick off National Poetry Month by listening to some of Ann Arbor’s finest poets discuss how themes such as identity, race and heritage impact their writing. Curated by local writer Frances Kai-Hwa Wang, many poets will be included in this celebration such as Jasmine An, Aldo Leopoldo Pando Girard, Saleem Peeradina and Cozine A. Welch, Jr.

Celebrate National Poetry Month with Ann Arbor poets. Credit | Ann Arbor District Library

April 6 - 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. - Downtown branch: Multipurpose room

To escape the Hash Bash hubbub, head over to the library to listen to graphic novelist Box Brown discuss his graphic essay, “Cannabis: The Illegalization of Weed in America.” Chronicling the history of marijuana and its legalization, Brown will present his work followed by the book signing.

April 12 - 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. - Downtown branch

Celebrate libraries during National Library Week by learning all you can about libraries at this all day “unconference.” Library Camp 2019 is free, but anyone interested should register in advance and check out the full schedule at the AADL’s event page.

Buy used records and music gear during Record Store Day April 13. Credit | Ann Arbor District Library Record Store Day 2019

April 13 - 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. - Downtown branch

It’s Record Store Day! Hang out in the first-floor lobby of AADL’s downtown branch with your record-listening friends and buy used records and music paraphernalia from different vendors or take a musical break in the Secret Lab.

April 17 - 6:30 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. - Downtown branch: 4th floor

Join Ann Arbor’s favorite smellaholic Michelle Krell Kydd as she details how beautiful scents shaped Andy Warhol’s love of perfume. As part of the Smell & Tell series, this talk will explore how memory and emotion interact with smell.

Read: A conversation with ‘The Nose of Ann Arbor.’

Bring your little one to this Mo Willems-themed party. Credit | Ann Arbor District Library Mo Willems Party!

April 20 - 11 a.m. to noon. - Westgate branch

Can your little one (or you) not get enough of Piggie and Elephant? What about Knuffle Bunny? Join AADL staff for some of your favorites Mo Willems stories and make some playful crafts.

April 20 - 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Downtown branch

Your mission: Save a spaceship and its crew from being swallowed by a black hole. You and your crew have 30 minutes to beat brain-busting puzzles to save the ship and reach maximum escape velocity.

Can you save the spaceship and its crew in 30 minutes? Credit | Ann Arbor District Library

April 24 - 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. - Downtown branch: Multipurpose room

We don’t deserve dogs. Bawl like a baby as “Through a Dog’s Eyes” showcases the inspiring stories of service dogs and how they impact the lives of their humans. In honor of National Guide Dog Day, the AADL will show a special screening of the documentary which is narrated by Neil Patrick Harris.

April 29 - 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. - Downtown branch: Secret Lab

Carve out a cute design on soft blocks to print your own postcards, stationery or note cards. All materials will be provided and AADL staff will be on hand to offer guidance.

Due to some extensive renovations, the Malletts Creek branch will be closed for up to eight weeks starting April 8.

The AADL downtown branch is located at 343 S 5th Ave.

